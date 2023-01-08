Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,838 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,944,107,000 after buying an additional 4,239,151 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 180.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,375,000 after buying an additional 2,736,149 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $483,831,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in American Tower by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,585,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,240 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.81.

Insider Activity at American Tower

American Tower Price Performance

In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMT stock opened at $218.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.90 and its 200 day moving average is $233.33. The firm has a market cap of $101.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.05%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

