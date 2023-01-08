Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,940 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,556,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,940 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 3.1% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $102,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $73.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.61. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

