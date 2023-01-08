Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Bank of America cut shares of Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $6.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $9.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Seer from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Seer alerts:

Seer Stock Up 8.5 %

Seer stock opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.13. The company has a market capitalization of $288.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.46. Seer has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $21.49.

Insider Activity at Seer

Seer ( NASDAQ:SEER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 million. Seer had a negative net margin of 646.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Seer will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seer news, CFO David R. Horn sold 18,884 shares of Seer stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $124,067.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,513.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Seer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Seer by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Seer by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Seer by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Seer by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Seer by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seer

(Get Rating)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.