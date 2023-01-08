Seiren Games Network Price Up 47.4% Over Last 7 Days (SERG)

Seiren Games Network (SERG) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Seiren Games Network has a total market cap of $291.90 million and approximately $74,219.65 worth of Seiren Games Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Seiren Games Network has traded up 47.4% against the US dollar. One Seiren Games Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0638 or 0.00000376 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003709 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00432159 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.54 or 0.01738283 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,172.12 or 0.30524210 BTC.

About Seiren Games Network

Seiren Games Network was first traded on March 23rd, 2022. Seiren Games Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Seiren Games Network’s official Twitter account is @official_aok21 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Seiren Games Network is serg.network.

Buying and Selling Seiren Games Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SERG public chain is a decentralized blockchain network implemented based on AOK Network, performs as the core of the AOK Ecosystem, launched in 2018. Many things can be done through the AOK Network chain, including token assets issuing, DAPP deployment and running, stake and vote for gains, assets transferring, Etc.Seiren Games users are owners of all the gaming assets they have. All in-game characters and equipment will be in the form of NFTs, which are verifiable assets on the blockchain.”

