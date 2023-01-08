Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Shaw Communications from C$39.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Shaw Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Shaw Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.50.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shaw Communications Stock Up 0.9 %

SJR stock opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. Shaw Communications has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.52.

Shaw Communications Cuts Dividend

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 14.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Shaw Communications will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 73.33%.

Institutional Trading of Shaw Communications

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJR. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,812,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 2,771.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,635,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439,058 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,381,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,582,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,359,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,462,000 after buying an additional 1,688,422 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.