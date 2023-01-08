Shentu Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.77 Million (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Shentu has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Shentu has a total market cap of $63.80 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shentu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00004279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Shentu Profile

Shentu’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 88,032,140 coins. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation.

Shentu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shentu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

