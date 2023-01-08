Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wolfe Research from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FOUR. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.57.

NYSE:FOUR opened at $55.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.49. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $66.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 125.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.35 million. On average, research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 4.6% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 79,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 70.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 22,085 shares in the last quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 24.3% during the first quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 11,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 11.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 28.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

