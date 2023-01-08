Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday.
Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $32.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Shinhan Financial Group has a 52 week low of $22.98 and a 52 week high of $34.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average of $26.96.
Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.15. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.
