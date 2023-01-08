Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $32.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Shinhan Financial Group has a 52 week low of $22.98 and a 52 week high of $34.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average of $26.96.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.15. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHG. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 339.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

