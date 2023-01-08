Siacoin Price Tops $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 8th. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $128.48 million and $1.82 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded up 6.9% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17,160.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000432 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.81 or 0.00470885 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00020241 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00122807 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.94 or 0.00914534 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001746 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.95 or 0.00611599 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005828 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00254928 BTC.
Siacoin Profile
Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,030,302,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
