SingularityNET Trading 45.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.0661 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 45.7% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $75.79 million and approximately $35.83 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00012892 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00037599 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00040718 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005877 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018667 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00234884 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,238,178,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,147,036,625 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,238,178,752.780053 with 1,147,035,625.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.06154105 USD and is up 19.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $11,413,813.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.