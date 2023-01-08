SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) PT Lowered to $20.00

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SGH. TheStreet cut SMART Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on SMART Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on SMART Global from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

SMART Global Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $33.49. The company has a market cap of $768.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average is $16.86.

Insider Transactions at SMART Global

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.20. SMART Global had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $465.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. SMART Global’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 8,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $145,179.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,110.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SMART Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in SMART Global by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SMART Global by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 103,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 34,291 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SMART Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SMART Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,370,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in SMART Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

