SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Hovde Group

Hovde Group cut shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Hovde Group currently has $31.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SmartFinancial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson downgraded SmartFinancial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.20.

SmartFinancial Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ SMBK opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $463.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average of $26.54.

SmartFinancial Dividend Announcement

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). SmartFinancial had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $42.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.13 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cathy G. Ackermann acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $144,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 729 shares of company stock worth $20,981. 8.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMBK. Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 29.6% during the third quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 221,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 50,522 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 56.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 38,993 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 78.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 38,532 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 280.6% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 47,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 35,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the second quarter worth about $725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

