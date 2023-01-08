Societe Generale Upgrades DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) to Buy

Societe Generale upgraded shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DBVT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Sunday, January 1st. They set a sell rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DBV Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DBV Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. DBV Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $3.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1.91. The company has a market cap of $289.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.29.

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 million. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 778.60% and a negative return on equity of 44.34%. Equities research analysts predict that DBV Technologies will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 97,412 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 203.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 57,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 38,812 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 16,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

