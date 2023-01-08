Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) PT Raised to $71.00

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SON. Bank of America raised Sonoco Products from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sonoco Products from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.00.

SON stock opened at $60.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.55. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $67.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 6.19%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 44.55%.

In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $38,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

