S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stake Lessened by Elite Wealth Management Inc.

Elite Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up approximately 0.1% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 103.0% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 4.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 70,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,461,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 6.4% during the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.3% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 4.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Stock Up 3.5 %

S&P Global stock opened at $347.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $452.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 price target (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.06.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.