S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) PT Lowered to $388.00 at Morgan Stanley

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $390.00 to $388.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on S&P Global to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $397.00 price target (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $395.06.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $347.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $452.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $341.12 and its 200 day moving average is $343.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 44.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,047,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 45.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078,366 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 47.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,007 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 82.1% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,268,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,097,000 after purchasing an additional 313,037 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.