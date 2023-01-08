SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) Shares to Split on Thursday, January 12th

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, January 12th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, January 12th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, January 12th.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA HYMB opened at $49.86 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $59.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average of $50.06.

Get SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,266,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,679,000 after acquiring an additional 52,487 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 994,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,676,000 after purchasing an additional 200,857 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,828,000. Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 193,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 142,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 67,795 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.