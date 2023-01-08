SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $7,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,082,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,048,000 after buying an additional 3,375,053 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,408,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,354,000 after buying an additional 1,108,635 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,625,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,568,000 after buying an additional 319,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,714,000 after buying an additional 1,735,765 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,242,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,649,000 after buying an additional 305,281 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPEM stock opened at $34.57 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $43.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.33.

