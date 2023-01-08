SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Position Increased by Better Money Decisions LLC

Better Money Decisions LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up 9.8% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Better Money Decisions LLC owned about 0.28% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $10,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 701.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.10. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $30.36.

