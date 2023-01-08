SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 302,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,832 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,797.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,912,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 83,473,098 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,392,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557,890 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,349,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962,715 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,824,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,976,000 after acquiring an additional 359,417 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,006,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,206,000 after acquiring an additional 561,167 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $45.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.86. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $55.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

