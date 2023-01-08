SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is Klingman & Associates LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,092,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256,734 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Klingman & Associates LLC owned 0.33% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $37,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 974.6% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $40.05 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $42.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.12.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.