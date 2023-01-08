Stacks (STX) Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last Week

Stacks (STX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001308 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stacks has a market capitalization of $232.84 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stacks has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stacks alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003927 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007860 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.50 or 0.00432970 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $248.14 or 0.01461646 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

STX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,765,672 coins. The official message board for Stacks is blog.stacks.co. Stacks’ official website is stacks.co. The Reddit community for Stacks is https://reddit.com/r/stacks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @stacks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stacks Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assetsA layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin.Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.