State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stake Boosted by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in State Street were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 24,124 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on STT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.12.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of State Street stock opened at $80.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.57. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.92.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

