Steem Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Steem has a market cap of $63.34 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Steem has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000882 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,944.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000425 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $76.01 or 0.00448576 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00020345 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.51 or 0.00911816 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00117732 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001755 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.90 or 0.00601380 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005890 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00254547 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 423,988,277 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
