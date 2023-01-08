StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Galectin Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GALT opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $2.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56. The company has a market cap of $67.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.70.
Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics
About Galectin Therapeutics
Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.
Read More
