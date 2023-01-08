StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GALT opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $2.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56. The company has a market cap of $67.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics

About Galectin Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GALT. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 269.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28,840 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.