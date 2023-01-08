StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Shares of LightPath Technologies stock opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30. LightPath Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 38,316 shares during the last quarter. 28.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

