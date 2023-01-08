StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPCB opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.76. SuperCom has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative return on equity of 94.30% and a negative net margin of 81.57%. The business had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SuperCom stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in SuperCom Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.18% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

