StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
SuperCom Stock Performance
NASDAQ SPCB opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.76. SuperCom has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68.
SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative return on equity of 94.30% and a negative net margin of 81.57%. The business had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter.
SuperCom Company Profile
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
