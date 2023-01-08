StockNews.com Downgrades National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) to Hold

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
NHI has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.25.
National Health Investors Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $54.18 on Friday. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.87 and a 200-day moving average of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 13.82 and a quick ratio of 13.83.
Institutional Trading of National Health Investors
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHI. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 20,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the third quarter valued at about $279,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 3.1% in the third quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 38.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 67.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 20,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.
National Health Investors Company Profile
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.
