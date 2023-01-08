StockNews.com Downgrades National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) to Hold

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

NHI has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $54.18 on Friday. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.87 and a 200-day moving average of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 13.82 and a quick ratio of 13.83.

In other news, Director Robert G. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.60 per share, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 180,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,016.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHI. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 20,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the third quarter valued at about $279,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 3.1% in the third quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 38.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 67.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 20,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

