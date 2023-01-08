StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Zovio (NYSE:ZVO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Zovio Stock Performance
NYSE ZVO opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.05. Zovio has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79.
About Zovio
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zovio (ZVO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.