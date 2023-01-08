StockNews.com Lowers Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BGFV opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.67. The company has a market cap of $203.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $21.40.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $261.45 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 16.43%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Big 5 Sporting Goods

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.88%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 3,268 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $40,131.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,157. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $40,131.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,157. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,616.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big 5 Sporting Goods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 42.4% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 5.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 20.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at $26,000. 45.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

