Stratis Reaches One Day Volume of $4.54 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 8th. Stratis has a total market cap of $59.13 million and approximately $4.54 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00002404 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,271.40 or 0.07487515 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00032370 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00070167 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00061238 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001144 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00009356 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00023924 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000239 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 144,868,239 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is the native value currency in the Stratis Platform, it fuels the creation of private and public custom blockchains for corporate use. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchain deployment. These blockchains can be customized to suit the companies' needs, and can even be deployed to mimic the features of popular blockchains like Ethereum or Lisk, which can be tested individually or in parallel.The Stratis team will also function as a London Based consultancy agency that will help businesses to deploy the blockchain that best suits them.On the 12th of November, 2020, Stratis lauched a new blockchain and finalized their token swap. The new Mainnet enables flexibility and allows development in a more agile manner, while providing a platform for the development and deployment of DeFi based Smart Contracts.In the official STRAX Blockchain launch announcement, Stratis lists the following enhancements to the platform:Block Reward Increase and Cirrus Sidechain Incentivization, Block Time Reduction, Cold-Staking Activation, Cross-Chain-Transfer Time Reduction, Improvement to Blockchain data stores, Increase of OPRETURN Capacity, Masternode Dynamic Membership, Masternode Collateral Increase, Removal of Legacy Node Support, Segregated Witness Activation.STRAX distribution was performed by an automated script executed on the 12th of November 2020 crediting those who had participated in the initial Token Swap period. Token Swap requests after the initial Token Swap period (15th October 2020 until 9 AM GMT on 12th November 2020) will be subject to an additional defined manual process to prove ownership of funds instead process defined above.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.