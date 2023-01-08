Stratis Reaches One Day Volume of $4.54 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 8th. Stratis has a total market cap of $59.13 million and approximately $4.54 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00002404 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,271.40 or 0.07487515 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001695 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00032370 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00070167 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00061238 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000361 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001144 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00009356 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00023924 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000239 BTC.
About Stratis
STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 144,868,239 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.
Buying and Selling Stratis
