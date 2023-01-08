Streamr (DATA) One Day Volume Reaches $2.59 Million

Streamr (DATA) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0243 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. Streamr has a market capitalization of $18.64 million and $2.59 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Streamr alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.56 or 0.00433411 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $248.01 or 0.01461196 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,195.92 or 0.30612693 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.