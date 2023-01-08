Sunflower Bank N.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sunflower Bank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,403 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Target were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in Target by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 9,727 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,635 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Target by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 188,336 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 25,482 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Target by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,855 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $160.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.53. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The company has a market capitalization of $73.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.75.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

