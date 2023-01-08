Sunflower Bank N.A. Lowers Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lowered its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $31,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $101.01 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.46 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The firm has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 140.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.67.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.77.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.