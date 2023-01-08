Sunflower Bank N.A. Sells 1,289 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Sunflower Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 397.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 3.6 %

PFG stock opened at $87.46 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.50.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.24. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered Principal Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $79.27.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.