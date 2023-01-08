Sunflower Bank N.A. Sells 218 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Sunflower Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 0.5% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $454.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.88. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $515.33.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

