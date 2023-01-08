Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Acquires 1,692 Shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. owned approximately 0.69% of MV Oil Trust worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of MV Oil Trust by 446.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in MV Oil Trust during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in MV Oil Trust by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 262,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 111,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in MV Oil Trust by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Get MV Oil Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MV Oil Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

MV Oil Trust Trading Down 6.4 %

NYSE:MVO opened at $14.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $170.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.95. MV Oil Trust has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $16.41.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.67 million for the quarter.

MV Oil Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. MV Oil Trust’s payout ratio is 143.46%.

MV Oil Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MV Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MV Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.