Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ opened at $268.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.09. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $390.20.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

