Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Buys 1,107 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,918 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,957,460,000 after acquiring an additional 223,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after buying an additional 830,898 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 7,646.2% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,836,000 after buying an additional 5,912,462 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 17.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $536,126,000 after buying an additional 606,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,151,919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $437,015,000 after buying an additional 1,063,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.15.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $142.88 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $182.35. The firm has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

