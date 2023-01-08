Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,105 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.6% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 23.0% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the third quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 34,368 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,231,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,990 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,469,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,789 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,150,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $482.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $490.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,811. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

