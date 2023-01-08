Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Grows Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.91.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $248.25 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $200.65 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The firm has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.64.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

