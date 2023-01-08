Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Reduces Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth $392,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 11.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 210,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,795,000 after buying an additional 22,190 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 7.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 16.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $1,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. TheStreet cut American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Tower to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on American Tower from $323.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.81.

NYSE AMT opened at $218.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.90 and its 200 day moving average is $233.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.05%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

