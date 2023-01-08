Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Trims Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,728,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,450,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 1,055.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 25.0% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

BlackRock Stock Up 5.2 %

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,137,504.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK opened at $738.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $899.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $708.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $661.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.79%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

