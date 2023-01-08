Tangible Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $31.22 Million (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Tangible token can now be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00005784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tangible has a total market capitalization of $31.22 million and $1.09 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tangible has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tangible Profile

Tangible’s launch date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 0.95919376 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

