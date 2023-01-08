Target (NYSE:TGT) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $142.00 target price on the retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $170.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Target from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $180.75.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $160.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. Target has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in Target by 18.9% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Target by 21.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 17.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,222,000 after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Target by 6.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,356 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

