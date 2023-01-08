Target (NYSE:TGT) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $142.00 target price on the retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $170.00.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Target from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $180.75.
Target Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $160.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. Target has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in Target by 18.9% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Target by 21.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 17.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,222,000 after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Target by 6.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,356 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
