Telcoin (TEL) Hits 1-Day Volume of $795,622.94

Telcoin (TEL) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Telcoin has a market capitalization of $112.80 million and approximately $795,622.94 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Telcoin has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One Telcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003739 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.44 or 0.00436530 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $248.69 or 0.01458333 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,257.24 or 0.30829376 BTC.

Telcoin Profile

Telcoin’s genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,088,740,237 tokens. The Reddit community for Telcoin is https://reddit.com/r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in.

Telcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin (TEL) is the native medium of exchange, reserve asset and protocol token of the Telcoin user-owned, decentralized financial platform. TEL enables end users to seamlessly access and power a global suite of user owned, decentralized financial products. TEL incentives coordinate market participants, such as telecoms and active users, to provide specific value added services to end users of the platform, aligning the incentives of the Telcoin ecosystem towards providing every mobile phone user in the world with access to fast and affordable, user-owned financial products.The Telcoin Platform Telcoin is a user-owned, decentralized financial platform powered by active Telcoin users, Mobile Network Operators, and Mobile Financial Service Providers. By aligning telecoms around a user-owned, decentralized financial platform, Telcoin aims to provide every mobile phone user in the world with access to fast and affordable, user-owned financial products far superior to traditional banking services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

