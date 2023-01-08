Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 0.6% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,763,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,099 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 43.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,113,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,244,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363,962 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 18.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,183,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,025,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,373 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,362,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,131,247,000 after acquiring an additional 80,669 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.83.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $175.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $158.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.49. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $191.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

