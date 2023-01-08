Tezos (XTZ) Trading Up 15.7% This Week

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00004836 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $769.07 million and $14.59 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007991 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00026815 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002378 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000972 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007763 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000053 BTC.
About Tezos
Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 944,222,748 coins and its circulating supply is 922,791,608 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Tezos
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars.
