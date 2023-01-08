The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on State Street (NYSE:STT)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of State Street (NYSE:STTGet Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of State Street to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of State Street from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.12.

State Street Price Performance

STT opened at $80.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.44 and a 200-day moving average of $70.92. The company has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. State Street has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that State Street will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in State Street by 81.7% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

