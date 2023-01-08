The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on State Street (NYSE:STT)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of State Street to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of State Street from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.12.

State Street Price Performance

STT opened at $80.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.44 and a 200-day moving average of $70.92. The company has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. State Street has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that State Street will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in State Street by 81.7% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

