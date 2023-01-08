The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lowered its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises 1.1% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,729,000 after purchasing an additional 23,174 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 162.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 16,908 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.28.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 3.5 %

SHW opened at $235.80 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $333.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $61.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.91.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.